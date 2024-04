Wednesdays, April 24 - May 15

The Secrets We Keep is a five-part podcast from NEPM about the stories we don’t tell, what they say about our world, and what they do to our minds. NEPM reporter Karen Brown follows a number of western Massachusetts characters to explore secrets people keep on sexual orientation, abortion history, genetic origins, family scandals, and money.

What's your secret, and why do you keep it? Reach out at 413-258-8633 or secrets@nepm.org.