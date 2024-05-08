© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Secrets We Keep, a podcast from NEPM and the NPR Network.
The Secrets We Keep

Our Secrets, Ourselves

By Karen Brown
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:01 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Secrets We Keep, Our Secrets, Ourselves
1 of 3  — secrets-1920x1080-dna.png
The Secrets We Keep, Our Secrets, Ourselves
Peter Chilton
Dani Shapiro, at home in Connecticut, discovered in middle age that her father was not biologically related to her.
2 of 3  — Dani-Shapiro.jpg
Dani Shapiro, at home in Connecticut, discovered in middle age that her father was not biologically related to her.
Karen Brown / NEPM
A photo of Kale Binder in 1947, the man Rex Brown's mother told him was his biological father.
3 of 3  — Kale-Binder-1947.jpg
A photo of Kale Binder in 1947, the man Rex Brown's mother told him was his biological father.
Courtesy of the Binder family

The explosion in mail-in genetic testing has busted so many secrets out of the proverbial closet, as people discover that the biggest secret in their life is their own origin story. This episode looks at the personal and societal costs of these biological secrets over generations — and the fallout, after those secrets are unraveled. It also considers why so many families of the past kept fertility treatment a secret.

Karen’s father Rex Brown found out as an adult that the man who raised him was not his biological father.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
Karen’s father Rex Brown found out as an adult that the man who raised him was not his biological father.

We meet:

Lisa, an Amherst, Massachusetts, grant writer, who discovers through 23 & Me that her parents used a sperm donor to conceive her 50-some years ago. She decides that, despite her parents’ pledge to never discuss it, she wants to talk about it all the time.

Dee Gish, one of Lisa’s newly discovered half sisters, who revels in the large extended family she now gets to claim.

Dani Shapiro, a well-known memoir writer who has become a social commentator on genetic revelations, after learning that her beloved father was not biologically related to her. It’s one in a long list of secrets that destabilized her life, which now inform the insights she brings to her own podcast on family secrets.

Michael Slepian, the social scientist from Columbia University whom we met back in the first episode. As one of the country’s premier researchers on secret-keeping, he found out that his own genetic origins were not what he thought. But he says it’s not the secret, so much as the secret keeping, that shook him the most.

Karen’s own father Rex (again), who, in addition to having a secret daughter, never knew his own biological dad. But he told Karen (in the year before he died) he was at peace with that.

oThe Secrets We Keep is written/produced/hosted by Karen Brown, edited by Sam Hudzik, with music by Katie Semro.

The Secrets We Keep
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown