Anatomy of a Secret

In this pilot episode, host Karen Brown explores a personal family secret: a sister she didn’t know was her father’s daughter until they were all in their 20s.

By talking to her family members — including her mother, her three sisters (including her half sister), and her late father (before he died in 2017), she tries to understand the shame and stigma involved in keeping a family scandal under wraps, and how that can affect your world view and relationships. She also comes clean about her own long-held feelings about the secret and its implications.

Courtesy of the family The locket that Rex gave his daughter Michele in 1972, long before she knew he was her father, atop a letter he wrote to her.

We meet Michael Slepian, a professor at Columbia University, who studies the psychology of secret keeping.

And, Karen explains her original interest in the potential harms of secrecy, and why, as a journalist, she has always been a fan of radical openness.

But, what's the difference between privacy and secrecy?

The Secrets We Keep is written/produced/hosted by Karen Brown, edited by Sam Hudzik, with music by Katie Semro.