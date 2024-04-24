© 2024 New England Public Media

Anatomy of a Secret

By Karen Brown
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:01 AM EDT
In this pilot episode, host Karen Brown explores a personal family secret: a sister she didn’t know was her father’s daughter until they were all in their 20s.

By talking to her family members — including her mother, her three sisters (including her half sister), and her late father (before he died in 2017), she tries to understand the shame and stigma involved in keeping a family scandal under wraps, and how that can affect your world view and relationships. She also comes clean about her own long-held feelings about the secret and its implications.

The locket that Rex gave his daughter Michele in 1972, long before she knew he was her father, atop a letter he wrote to her.
Courtesy of the family
The locket that Rex gave his daughter Michele in 1972, long before she knew he was her father, atop a letter he wrote to her.

We meet Michael Slepian, a professor at Columbia University, who studies the psychology of secret keeping.

And, Karen explains her original interest in the potential harms of secrecy, and why, as a journalist, she has always been a fan of radical openness.

But, what's the difference between privacy and secrecy?

The Secrets We Keep is written/produced/hosted by Karen Brown, edited by Sam Hudzik, with music by Katie Semro.

Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
