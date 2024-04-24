© 2024 New England Public Media

The Secrets We Keep, a podcast from NEPM and the NPR Network.
The Secrets We Keep

Secrets of the Closet

By Karen Brown
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:02 AM EDT
The Secrets We Keep, Secrets of the Closet.
The Secrets We Keep, Secrets of the Closet.
Margo Anderson in New York, left, and a glamor shot of Anderson, which she sent to friends after coming out.
Margo Anderson in New York, left, and a glamor shot of Anderson, which she sent to friends after coming out.
Bill Hudson, top, with his partner Ross and their children.
Bill Hudson, top, with his partner Ross and their children.
Nonprofit leader Nicole Young Martin enjoys the outdoors in western Massachusetts.
Nonprofit leader Nicole Young Martin enjoys the outdoors in western Massachusetts.
Tanisha Arena, a community leader in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Tanisha Arena, a community leader in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Abbie Goldberg is a professor at Clark University who studies the secrets kept by LGBTQ families.
Abbie Goldberg is a professor at Clark University who studies the secrets kept by LGBTQ families.
Margo Anderson in a selfie at home in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
Margo Anderson in a selfie at home in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
It’s no secret that many people in the LGBTQ community have felt they had to keep their sexual orientation and gender identity hidden for years, partly because of discrimination, and partly because of internalized shame. Dive deep into three stories to understand the true cost of those secrets, psychologically, personally, societally — and the relief when they are revealed.

We meet:

Margo Anderson, a transgender woman and science writer in western Massachusetts who transitioned in her early 50s, after keeping her identity a secret even from herself.

Bill Hudson, a gay man who grew up Catholic and later led a religious school in Minnesota, while hiding his same-sex relationship and children for years — until it all exploded in public.

Dr. Abbie Goldberg, a psychology professor at Clark University who grew up in the 1980s with a single mom who was gay but never talked about it. She now researches secrets among LGBTQ and adoptive families.

Tanisha Arena and Nicole Young Martin, two queer Black women and community leaders who talk about confronting society’s prejudices and refusing to live in secrecy — albeit at a cost.

The Secrets We Keep is written/produced/hosted by Karen Brown, edited by Sam Hudzik, with music by Katie Semro.

The Secrets We Keep
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
