Elizabeth Román promoted to executive editor for NEPM News

Feb. 27, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Elizabeth Román has been promoted to executive editor for NEPM News. Román joined New England Public Media (NEPM) as managing editor in 2022 after reporting for nearly two decades at The Republican. In her new role, Román will oversee NEPM’s award-winning local newsroom, ascertaining community needs, setting editorial priorities and supervising journalists, local program hosts, freelancers and interns.

“Elizabeth is a natural leader whose smarts, dedication and good humor inspire everyone she meets,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “She’s got great news judgement and the perspective that comes from growing up and pursuing a career in journalism right here in our region.”

Sam Hudzik, who has led the NEPM newsroom for over a decade, will leave NEPM and the world of public media for a position in housing law in March. As executive editor for news, Román will assume oversight of the newsroom, reporting to NEPM’s VP for content and audience strategy.

“Elizabeth's instincts, talent and hard work have helped power this newsroom since the moment she arrived,” said Hudzik. “I could not be more thrilled she was picked to lead this amazing group of reporters and hosts. As her friend, I'm proud. As an NEPM listener, I'm excited.”

Abramovitz said he is confident in Román's leadership of the NEPM newsroom.

“When trustworthy and balanced information about our community is more vital than ever and can’t be taken for granted, we are so lucky to have Elizabeth take the reins from Sam,” said Abramovitz. “We could not have a better person leading us forward at this time.”

NEPM News produces 75 newscasts a week, along with features, interviews and commentaries on its flagship station, 88.5 NEPM, and at nepm.org. Recent reporting has covered workforce and housing shortages, food insecurity, agricultural preservation, the impact of extreme weather events, immigration and refugee resettlement, the Housatonic River cleanup, reproductive health, racial and socioeconomic disparities, campus protests and arrests, and more. NEPM News also produces the weekly podcast “Beacon Hill in 5,” and limited series podcasts like “The Secrets We Keep.”

“Being a part of the NEPM newsroom has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” said Román. “I’m thankful to all of the editors, fellow reporters and newsroom leaders throughout my career, especially Sam, who have helped me get to this point. I believe in our mission of delivering news that is not only impactful and informative but that also makes listeners curious about the important things happening in western Massachusetts every day. I am a proud Springfield native and Puerto Rican woman who will continue to work with our talented news team to deliver stories that include underrepresented voices in our community.”

Román is a lifelong resident of Springfield. She is a graduate of Holyoke Community College and UMass Amherst. In recent years, she has also edited El Pueblo Latino, co-founded Colectivo de Medios Latinos, and appeared as a panelist on NEPM's “The Fabulous 413” and “The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.”

As the region’s nonprofit public media station, NEPM is committed to sharing important stories, and giving a platform to diverse voices, while fostering a deeper connection to the issues that matter most to residents of western Massachusetts. As part of the New England News Collaborative, NEPM shares reporting from western Mass. with public media stations across New England, and brings important regional stories to our audience. A new partnership, Connecting the Commonwealth, brings reporting from NEPM, GBH News and CAI to audiences across Massachusetts, and allows for collaboration between the three newsrooms on stories that impact the state.

Follow NEPM News on Facebook and X.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media (NEPM) enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

