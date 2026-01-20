NEPM and Westfield State premiere documentary ‘65 Years of As Schools Match Wits’

Jan. 20, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — “As Schools Match Wits” is marking its 65th anniversary season, and New England Public Media and Westfield State University are celebrating this major milestone with the premiere of a new documentary that honors the program’s rich history and enduring impact on generations of students, educators and families throughout western Massachusetts.

The film, “65 Years of As Schools Match Wits,” will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV, offering viewers an in-depth look at the evolution of one of the country’s longest-running academic quiz show competitions. Featuring rare archival footage, interviews with former contestants, and behind-the-scenes stories, the documentary traces ASMW’s journey from its 1961 origins to the beloved institution it is today. The film will be available on NEPM’s YouTube channel and website following the premiere.

“For 65 years, ‘As Schools Match Wits’ has been an iconic part of the fabric of life here in western Massachusetts,” said Tony Dunne, executive producer of ASMW and director of content for NEPM. “It’s become more than a television program, it’s now a generational celebration of knowledge and education. This documentary honors all who have played a part in its continued success, from the thousands of students who’ve competed in front of the cameras to the crews behind the scenes who’ve worked hard over the past six decades to keep the tradition alive.”

“Westfield State University is proud to play a role in continuing the legacy of ‘As Schools Match Wits,’” said Dr. Linda Thompson, president of Westfield State. “Since partnering with NEPM in 2006, the program has provided our students with invaluable, hands-on television production experience while serving as a meaningful teaching and learning resource for our faculty and staff. Supporting ASMW is a point of great pride for Westfield State, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for another 65 years.”

In addition to the broadcast premiere, NEPM will host an early screening of “65 Years of As Schools Match Wits” on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at NEPM Studios, 44 Hampden St., Springfield. Attendees will enjoy the screening, followed by a Q&A with the show’s executive producers, Dunne and Mark St. Jean of Westfield State, and longtime ASMW host Beth Ward. Together, they will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and share reflections on the legacy of ASMW.

Space is extremely limited for the screening event. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

The 65th season of “As Schools Match Wits” is in full swing with preliminary matches airing every Saturday at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV. All episodes are available for streaming at video.nepm.org, on YouTube and in the PBS video app shortly after broadcast. For a full list of participating schools, and match dates, visit nepm.org/asmw.

ABOUT WESTFIELD STATE

Founded in 1839 by Horace Mann, Westfield State was the first coeducational college in America to offer an education without barrier to race, creed or economic status. Westfield State University equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to succeed. This season marks the 18th year that “As Schools Match Wits” has been produced on the Westfield State University campus.

ABOUT NEPM

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

