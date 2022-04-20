Massachusetts lawmakers advocate to keep Leeds veterans medical center open

Almost the entire Massachusetts congressional delegation has signed a letter to the federal government, asking that the veterans medical facility in Leeds stay open.

In a report in March, the Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the Central Western Massachusetts Veterans Affairs Medical Center (CWM VAMC) as part of a general overhaul.

Congressman Jim McGovern, who spearheaded the letter, said the closing will force many veterans to drive much farther for mental and medical health care. He also said the rationale makes no sense, given that more than $100 million went into recent renovations.

“The [V.A.’s Asset and Infrastructure Review]commission was basically saying that the infrastructure was a problem. Things were aging, there needed to be lots of investment,” McGovern said “Well, the investments that they talk about were invested in, they were addressed.”