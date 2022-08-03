Watch: Democrats running for Massachusetts auditor gather for debate

The Democratic primary candidates for Massachusetts auditor met Wednesday morning at WBUR for their first debate ahead of this year's statewide election.

Chris Dempsey and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio discussed their respective visions for the role inside WBUR's studios in hopes of winning over voters ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 primary.

It is the first in a series of five debates for statewide elections hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe. Tiziana Dearing, host of WBUR's Radio Boston, moderated Wednesday's debate.

Dempsey is a former assistant transportation secretary best known for helping to lead the fight against Boston's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. DiZoglio, who lives in Methuen, was elected to the Massachusetts Senate in 2018 after serving six years in the House.

The winner of the Democratic Party primary will likely face off in the November general election against Anthony Amore, the only Republican candidate for the open seat. Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the role of auditor since 2011, is not seeking reelection.

This story was originally published by WBUR.