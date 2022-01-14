Election 2022 on NEPM
Coverage of elections in 2022 on NEPM, including Massachusetts and regional New England.
The pace is picking up for New England's 2022 election season ahead of primary elections. NEPM is offering Massachusetts primary debate coverage in August for statewide offices, thanks to our friends at GBH and WBUR.
Here's information on the primary debates and when and where you can find them.
MASSACHUSETTS PRIMARY DEBATES ON NEPM - web, TV and radio
|Week of Aug. 1
|Mass. Attorney General
Democratic debate at GBH
|Mon. Aug. 1 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org
|Mon. Aug. 1, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
|Wed. Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
|Mass. Lt. Governor
Democratic debate at GBH
|Tue. Aug. 2 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org
|Tue. Aug. 2, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
|Wed. Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
|Mass. Auditor
Democratic debate at WBUR
|Wed. Aug. 3 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
|Week of Aug. 8
|Mass. Secretary of State
Democratic debate at WBUR
|Mon. Aug. 8 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
|Mass. Auditor
Democratic debate at GBH
|Mon. Aug. 8 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org
|Mon. Aug. 8, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
|Thu. Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
|Mass. Governor
Republican candidate interviews at GBH
|Tue. Aug. 9 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org
|Tue. Aug. 9, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
|Mass. Attorney General
Democratic debate at WBUR
|Wed. Aug. 10 after 11:00 a.m.
NEPM.org
|Mass. Secretary of State
Democratic debate at GBH
|Wed. Aug. 10 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org
|Wed. Aug. 10, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
|Thu. Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
|Week of Aug. 15
|Mass. Lt. Governor
Republican debate at WBUR
|Mon. Aug. 15 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
|Mass. Lt. Governor
Democratic debate at WBUR
|Tue. Aug. 16 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
