Election 2022 on NEPM

Coverage of elections in 2022 on NEPM, including Massachusetts and regional New England.

The pace is picking up for New England's 2022 election season ahead of primary elections. NEPM is offering Massachusetts primary debate coverage in August for statewide offices, thanks to our friends at GBH and WBUR.

Here's information on the primary debates and when and where you can find them.

MASSACHUSETTS PRIMARY DEBATES ON NEPM - web, TV and radio

Week of Aug. 1
Mass. Attorney General
Democratic debate at GBH		Mon. Aug. 1 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org		Mon. Aug. 1, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV		Wed. Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
Mass. Lt. Governor
Democratic debate at GBH		Tue. Aug. 2 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org 		Tue. Aug. 2, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV		Wed. Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
Mass. Auditor
Democratic debate at WBUR		Wed. Aug. 3 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
Week of Aug. 8
Mass. Secretary of State
Democratic debate at WBUR		Mon. Aug. 8 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
Mass. Auditor
Democratic debate at GBH		Mon. Aug. 8 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org		Mon. Aug. 8, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV		Thu. Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
Mass. Governor
Republican candidate interviews at GBH		Tue. Aug. 9 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org		Tue. Aug. 9, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV
Mass. Attorney General
Democratic debate at WBUR		Wed. Aug. 10 after 11:00 a.m.
NEPM.org
Mass. Secretary of State
Democratic debate at GBH		Wed. Aug. 10 after 6:30 p.m.
NEPM.org		Wed. Aug. 10, 7:30-8 p.m.
NEPM-TV		Thu. Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m.
88.5 FM
Week of Aug. 15
Mass. Lt. Governor
Republican debate at WBUR		Mon. Aug. 15 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
Mass. Lt. Governor
Democratic debate at WBUR		Tue. Aug. 16 after 11 a.m.
NEPM.org
