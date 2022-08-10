Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate

The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at WBUR in Boston.

Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.

Campbell previously served on the Boston City Council, where she pushed for greater accountability around police misconduct and became the first Black woman to serve as council president. Liss-Riordan, a labor attorney, is known for fighting efforts by Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as independent contractors. Palfrey led consumer protections as chief of the AG's health care division between 2007 and 2009 and now serves as deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The winner of the Democratic Party primary will likely face Jay McMahon, who is the sole Republican candidate, in the November general election.

This was the third in a series of five debates hosted by WBUR, WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe. The debate was moderated by Tiziana Dearing, host of WBUR's Radio Boston, and WCVB award-winning political reporter Sharman Sacchetti.

This report was originally published by WBUR.