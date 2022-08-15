Watch: Republican candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor meet for debate

The two Republican candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor stepped into WBUR’s Cityspace for an hour-long debate Monday morning.

Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale are looking to succeed incumbent Karyn Polito, who is not seeking reelection.

Allen is a former state representative and nurse from Peabody who entered the race alongside gubernatorial hopeful Geoff Diehl. Her opponent, Campanale, served as the state representative of the 17th Worcester district. Her running mate is Chris Doughty.

This is the fourth in a series of five debates hosted by WBUR, WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.

The debate was moderated by Steve Brown, WBUR senior State House reporter; Darryl C. Murphy, WBUR host of NPR's Consider This podcast; and Sharman Sacchetti, WCVB award-winning political reporter.

The fifth and final debate on Tuesday will feature the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.

This story was originally published by WBUR.

Watch the debate here: