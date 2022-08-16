WATCH: 2022 Democratic hopefuls in Mass. lieutenant governor primary face off

This article was originally posted by WBUR.

Five candidates are vying to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor in a contest that was left wide open after Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito declined to seek re-election.

The race has attracted three Democrats: Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem, state Rep. Tami Gouveia and state Sen. Eric Lesser; and two Republicans, former state Rep. Kate Campanale and former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen.

WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB present the second lieutenant governor primary debate with the three Democratic candidates, moderated by WBUR reporter Steve Brown, WCVB reporter Sharman Sacchetti and Boston Globe reporter Taylor Dolven.

Watch it here:

