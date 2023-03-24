'He is missed a ton': A year after Estrella was killed, sadness for friends, reforms for police

This Sunday, a silent vigil is planned in Persip Park to remember Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old Pittsfield, Massachusetts, man fatally shot by a city police officer a year ago.

He was known to his friends as "Miggy."

"They call him a quiet giant," said Beth Frederick, director of impact and programs at Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, where Estrella worked.

Frederick said Estrella wanted the best for everyone.

"Big guy, but always had a smile on his face, was always happy to come to work," Frederick said. "So, for him to be working on these homes, it was very important to him to make a life better for someone else."

“He is missed a ton," said Brent Getchell, speaking at a Habitat volunteer day this winter.

Getchell was Central Habitat's construction supervisor when Estrella worked there. He trained Estrella and worked alongside him when Estrella became a carpenter's assistant.

Despite their age difference, Getchell said he and Estrella became close friends.

"Anything you trained him, he learned it," said Getchell. "Anything he needed to do for Habitat, he did — and enthusiastically."

He said Estrella had plans to attend technical school last fall to become an electrician.

"He was trying to get out of the peer-pressure life in the city, and he was having a hard time with that. And people weren't letting him go," said Getchell. "He wanted great things for the West Side and he wanted a home and he was planning a family — and that all ended."

Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM The grave of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

It all ended on a Friday night last spring. At about 10 p.m. on March 25, Pittsfield police responded to 911 calls about Estrella, who had been trying to hurt himself.

When police arrived a second time outside Estrella’s apartment building, he held a large kitchen knife, and moved towards the officers. According to then-Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, the police begged Estrella to put the knife down and tried to use Tasers — which did not work.

Officer Nicholas Sondrini then fired his gun twice, killing Estrella. The district attorney ruled Sondrini was acting in self-defense.

At Harrington's press conference last summer, Estrella's sister, Elina Estrella, asked how calls for help during a mental health crisis ended up with her brother getting shot and killed.

“The calls went out [to 911] not because Miguel was threatening anyone else or because others were scared for their own safety, but because others were concerned that Miguel was hurting himself," she said.

When the 911 calls were made, a Pittsfield police mental health co-responder had just gone off duty.

Now, the department has a social worker and three co-responders. And the city is investing in body cameras for the police, which were not used when Estrella was killed.

