Regional News

Springfield officials honor two-time Oscar winner, Ruth Carter, with mural

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams,
Caitlin Reardon
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Springfield native and two-time Oscar winner, Ruth Carter, on zoom [left] while Mayor Domenic Sarno announces a mural that will be painted in her honor at the Rebecca Johnson elementary school.
Caitlin Reardon
/
NEPM
Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno announced an honorary mural recognizing costume designer and Springfield-native Ruth Carter this week.

Carter’s costuming work can be seen in movies such as "Black Panther", "Do the Right Thing" and "Selma". A two-time Oscar winner and the first African American to be nominated for and win Best Costume Design. Carter’s accomplishments will be celebrated outside of the Rebecca Johnson School for community members and young students to see.

Sarno described Carter’s achievements and impact as Carter beamed on Zoom at a press conference in City Hall.

The designer reflected on her time in Springfield, citing local schools and streets where she once attended and walked as a young Black woman in the city.

“That's the history that actually supported me in making history,” Carter said.

Rebecca Johnson School Principal Chris Sutton highlighted a sense of family at the school, and the pending mural’s importance to the students’ pride.

“The idea that my babies, as I call them, get to really see you every day, they get to understand and know that they can follow in your footsteps,” Sutton said.

Greta McLain, one of the co-artists leading the mural, said she is happy to share this project with kids in the community.

"This idea of like, who are our leaders? Who are the people that are representing us and our stories, and how do we start climbing these walls to tell the stories that we stand with,” McLain said.

The mural will be painted by GoodSpace Murals, with a goal to be completed in time for the start of the school year.

Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
Caitlin Reardon
