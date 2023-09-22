© 2023 New England Public Media

Pittsfield candidate for mayor is accused of theft. He says, it was 'an oversight'

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
City Hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
City Hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Pittsfield mayoral candidate John Krol said recent claims that he stole from a nonprofit are politically-motivated.

The Berkshire Eagle reported that Stacey Carver who used to head up Animal Dreams, a now-closed animal rescue nonprofit, said Krol transferred $6,800 from the group's bank account to pay off his credit card in 2018 and 2019. Krol had served on the group's board.

After Carver noticed the transactions in 2019, Krol paid the money back within six weeks.

Krol was listed as a director of the board of Animal Dreams in the nonprofit's annual reports filed with the state from Nov. 1, 2013 through Nov. 1, 2018. He was no longer listed on the board in the Nov. 1, 2019 annual report.

Carver, who has supported candidate Peter Marchetti, said she didn't do this for Marchetti. And she said she believes Krol took the money on purpose.

"He took money from a nonprofit. How do you trust someone like that to be a mayor of a city?" she said. "And even if it was a mistake, that's a really big mistake."

Pittsfield, Massachusetts, mayoral candidates Karen Kalinowsky (left), Peter Marchetti (center) and John Krol (right) participate in a debate on Sept. 5, 2023, broadcast by Pittsfield Community Television.
Screen Shot
/
PCTV
Pittsfield, Massachusetts, mayoral candidates Karen Kalinowsky (left), Peter Marchetti (center) and John Krol (right) participate in a debate on Sept. 5, 2023, broadcast by Pittsfield Community Television.

Krol does not dispute the money transfers, but said he thought he was moving the funds from his company's bank account, but the bank gave him an incorrect account number.

"Was there an oversight that I did not catch? Absolutely. But was there a bad intention? Absolutely not," he said.

Krol said this is an attempt to take him out of the mayor's race.

Peter Marchetti did not respond to a request for comment. The general election will be held Nov. 7.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
