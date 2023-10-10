A look at mayoral campaign spending in western Massachusetts ahead of November elections

With the general election about a month away, incumbent Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues to maintain a large fundraising advantage over his rival, city councilor Justin Hurst.

According to state campaign finance data, Sarno had $70,292 on hand at the end of September, while Hurst had $3,982. Hurst raised more money than the mayor last month, $19,232 to Sarno's $14,965. But Sarno, who had well over six figures in his account at the start of election season, outspent his opponent by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, using $31,505.47.

Sarno is Springfield’s longest serving mayor, having first been elected in 2007, and he has spent freely to try and keep his job. Through September, he had used more than $421,000 from his campaign account this year. Hurst reported spending more than $135,000.

Meanwhile, in Pittsfield, city council president Peter Marchetti, and former city councilor John Krol both reported having about $9,300 on hand at the end of last month. Krol, the runner-up in the September preliminary election outraised and outspent his opponent last month. He raised $10,227 to Marchetti’s $6,331. Krol used $10,130 while Marchetti spent $5,297.

Pittsfield will have a new mayor with Linda Tyer not running for reelection.

In Chicopee, incumbent John Vieau is seeking his third two-year term and is being challenged by Delmarina Lopez. The challenger last month raised about $8,500 with Vieau coming in at $4,672. Still, the mayor had just more than $25,000 on hand while Lopez sat at $5,940. Vieau was outspent in September $8,152 to $1,024.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner is seeking a second term and is facing the challenge of Virginia Desorgher. The mayor raised $2,549 in September, with Desorgher at $3,171. The incumbent had on hand nearly $9,700 while Desorgher had $3,961.

Michael McCabe, Westfield’s mayor is running for a second two-year term. He is being challenged by Kristen Mello, who neither raised nor spent any money last month, leaving her with $32.84 in her campaign account. McCabe, meanwhile, took in $4,790 while spending $3,005, leaving him with a balance of $15,059.

And, in North Adams, incumbent Jennifer Macksey is seeking a second two-year term and is being challenged by Aprilyn Carsno. The mayor reported raising about $2,300 while spending just $145. Carsno is yet to file campaign finance documents with the state.

The mayoral elections will be held on Nov. 7.

