Springfield voters head to the polls Tuesday for crowded mayoral, City Council preliminaries

Tuesday is preliminary election day in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Voters will narrow the field for mayor from five down to two.

The incumbent, Domenic Sarno, faces four challengers: therapist David Ciampi, city councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, and state Rep. Orlando Ramos.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

There's also a contest for at-large city councilor, with a huge field of about 20 candidates. The top 10 finishers will advance to November, when the five at-large councilors will be selected.

Polls in Springfield are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by elections officials by the time polls close.

In one week, on Sept. 19, Pittsfield holds a preliminary election for mayor. Agawam follows on Oct. 10.

Four other western Massachusetts communities — Chicopee, Greenfield, North Adams and Westfield — have have just two candidates, so they don't need preliminary elections for mayor.