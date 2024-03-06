Springfield head of parks retires, mayor's chief of staff to fill the role

Springfield's longtime executive director of parks, building and recreation will retire next month after 37 years with the department.

Patrick Sullivan, a Springfield native, has worked under seven mayors and is responsible for nearly 200 staffers. He said besides working with a talented team, he's most proud of the $1 billion in school building projects the city has completed.

"When I started facilities 18 years ago, there were probably 12 roofs that leaked every time it rained," he said. "To have made our schools safer is a very good feeling. We brought the asthma rate down, we've made them [buildings] so they are usable on a daily basis."

Sullivan said he is grateful to all of the staff members on his team for making his job easier.

"The best part was working with the people of both the parks and facilities. They are just great, talented people and that's what I'm gonna miss the most, those daily interactions," he said.

Sullivan said he will continue living in Springfield with his wife and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

"It's bittersweet...I feel very fortunate that I had my career in my hometown," he said. "I have a new granddaughter and a second grandchild on the way. So as the family is expanding, I think it's time to take a rest and enjoy life with them."

During a retirement celebration at Forest Park, Mayor Domenic Sarno said Sullivan has left an "indelible mark" on the department and the city.

"In his tenure, he has secured over $400 million in park grants and in-kind projects. He has transformed our parks into vibrant spaces," he said. "He's been an integral part of my administration."

Beyond neighborhood parks, Sarno said, Sullivan has been responsible for school buildings, athletic fields, fire stations, recreation programs and more.

"You have been a visionary, a practical leader and very good with the budget," he said.

Sarno has tapped his current chief of staff, Tom Ashe, to fill the role.

Sullivan currently earns $182,487, while Ashe earns $117,300, according to city records. No information was provided on a salary increase for Ashe.

Both Sarno and Sullivan highlighted Ashe's experience with contract negotiations and said he interacts daily with the parks and facilities staff.

"He's going to be a great resource for this department," Sullivan said. "We have so many projects teed up at the federal and state federal level that just need to be released and Tom can work those avenues and get that money flowing."

Ashe said he hopes to continue Sullivan's work.

"To the wonderful employees of the parks, buildings and recreation management, I want to assure you that your work is valued greatly and that we will continue to work collectively to make certain that the tradition of greatness endures and to build upon the foundation we have inherited," he said.

On Wednesday, Sarno named his current communications director, William Baker, to serve as chief of staff.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my hometown of Springfield," Baker said in a prepared statement. "I am looking forward to this opportunity to serve as the next chief of staff as we continue to build upon the many great things we have accomplished under the Sarno administration. We have a great team."

Constituent Services Director Molly Shea will take over Baker's role and mayoral aide Genesis Velez-Roque has been promoted to Shea's role. The changes will take effect on April 2.