Western Mass. residents travel to battleground states to get out the vote for Democrats

Voters in swing states and red states are getting phone calls, postcards and even visits from western Massachusetts Democrats.

Elizabeth Silver from Northampton has visited three states.

Wearing a Harris-Walz T-shirt, Silver is knocking on doors in North Carolina this week. Before that, she campaigned in Montana for nearly three weeks, and before that — New Hampshire.

Back home, Silver is the vice-chair of the Northampton Democratic City Committee. She said the most effective way to reach voters is to talk with them face to face.

"This for me is the antidote to the anxieties, the fears, the concerns about what could be happening to this country," she said. " I have to just do what I think I can do and accomplish, which is how I get through this time, this very anxiety-producing time."

Silver said this election cycle maintaining the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate motivates her "more than anything else."

In Montana, Silver campaigned for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is in a tight race against Republican Tim Sheehy.

"It is a deeply red state," she said about Montana, "that's going to be voting for [former President Donald] Trump. So we are looking for people there, voters there, who will vote for Tester, even though they may also be voting for Trump."

Silver said there have been some Trump supporters who have asked her and other door knockers to leave their neighborhood.

But she said she has also been touched deeply when voters welcome her with kindness. Silver said one woman in North Carolina "wanted to make sure that everybody in the neighborhood was treating me well."

'We just want to make sure they are going to vote'

On Saturday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a group of western Massachusetts resident walked the city's hilly neighborhoods to knock on doors for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

"Not so much to persuade them. At this point, we just want to make sure they are going to vote, they have a plan. And if they don't have a plan, we help them make a plan. If they need a ride, we try to get that for them," Ashfield resident Mary Patierno said. "And hopefully bring Kamala to the finish line."

Jaime Caron, a social worker from Northampton, has traveled to Scranton twice in recent weeks.

"While every vote is really important, and my vote in Massachusetts is important, the votes in Pennsylvania really matter," Caron said. "And I wanted to be here to help encourage people to vote, and make her a winner."

Polling averages show Pennsylvania is a tossup in the presidential election, with a slight edge to Trump.