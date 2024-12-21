© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass Health Connector extends deadline for residents who need health insurance coverage

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published December 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST
Massachusetts Senator Adam Gomez [left], Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno [center], and Massachusetts Senator Jake Oliveira [right] spoke at a press conference at Caring Health Center in Springfield about residents applying for coverage before the new year.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
Massachusetts Senator Adam Gomez [left], Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno [center], and Massachusetts Senator Jake Oliveira [right] spoke at a press conference at Caring Health Center in Springfield about residents applying for coverage before the new year.

Massachusetts residents have a few days left to get state-based health insurance before open enrollment ends. The deadline for residents to pick a health insurance plan with Health Connector is Monday, Dec. 23.

Audrey Morse Gasteier, executive director of the state program, said at a press conference at Caring Health Center in Springfield that subsidies through Health Connector are federally funded through the Affordable Care Act.

"We're here focused in Massachusetts on making sure everybody has health coverage and a very strong system of providers and stakeholders and our leaders here in Massachusetts who are really committed to health coverage and making sure that there's no rollbacks of any sort here," Gasteier said.

The state-based health insurance program has expanded who qualifies for low premium plans within the last year. Individuals making $75,000 and families of four whose household income is $156,000 are eligible.

State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, said state lawmakers are stepping up amidst any potential federal pushback.

"Our partners in the House also agreed that coming out of this year, we needed to broaden that threshold and make sure that individuals, middle class families that fall into that cliff effect, that they no longer are going to be subject to that,” Gomez said. “So even myself, if for some reason, the government told us we didn't have health insurance, I fall into that threshold with my family of four."

Residents can complete an application online or over the phone, with special additional hours, this weekend.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMASSACHUSETTSHEALTHGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content