Mass Health Connector extends deadline for residents who need health insurance coverage

Massachusetts residents have a few days left to get state-based health insurance before open enrollment ends. The deadline for residents to pick a health insurance plan with Health Connector is Monday, Dec. 23.

Audrey Morse Gasteier, executive director of the state program, said at a press conference at Caring Health Center in Springfield that subsidies through Health Connector are federally funded through the Affordable Care Act.

"We're here focused in Massachusetts on making sure everybody has health coverage and a very strong system of providers and stakeholders and our leaders here in Massachusetts who are really committed to health coverage and making sure that there's no rollbacks of any sort here," Gasteier said.

The state-based health insurance program has expanded who qualifies for low premium plans within the last year. Individuals making $75,000 and families of four whose household income is $156,000 are eligible.

State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, said state lawmakers are stepping up amidst any potential federal pushback.

"Our partners in the House also agreed that coming out of this year, we needed to broaden that threshold and make sure that individuals, middle class families that fall into that cliff effect, that they no longer are going to be subject to that,” Gomez said. “So even myself, if for some reason, the government told us we didn't have health insurance, I fall into that threshold with my family of four."