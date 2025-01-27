Caring Health Center facility opens in Springfield, offering medical, behavioral, dental care

A Caring Health Center facility opened in between Springfield's Pine Point and Indian Orchard neighborhoods Monday. The new location will give residents more access to medical, behavioral, and dental health care.

The facility is located next to a PVTA bus stop and Caring Health administrators hope this will make it easier for people who use public transportation to access the facility.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, was at the grand opening and said he remembers how vital Caring Health Center was in getting people vaccines during the height of the pandemic.

"We took a whole bus load of people to get their immunization. And, they were so elated and excited. And [for] a lot of them, [it] was the first time they had been to Caring Health Center. And from then on, they have been utilizing the services at Caring Health Center,” Representative Gonzalez said.

This facility will provide adult and pediatric medical care and a pharmacy for all residents. The center has another Boston Road location which will now be dedicated to reproductive healthcare.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this additional location will help the current strain on emergency rooms in the city.

"Many people don't have access to primary care. And…in an emergency situation, sure, you should go to the emergency room, but if it's something that can be proactively or preventatively done, Caring Health Center is that type of place that can help the bottleneck that we have in our ER,” Mayor Sarno said.

Sarno also noted many of the medical providers in this facility live in the community and reflect the population they serve. He said this is vital for residents - many of whom are people of color - to trust the individuals giving them professional, medical advice.

The new facility will serve thousands of Pine Point and Indian Orchard residents, as well as those residing in the surrounding towns of Ludlow, Wilbraham, Ware, Monson and Palmer.