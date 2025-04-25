Springfield's 'Discovery Polybotz,' innovating one circuit at a time

Para leer en español haz clic aquí.

After 10 weeks of intensive planning, building and trouble shooting, the dishwasher size robot — Lapras — was born. Built specifically for the REEFSCAPE, a challenge where robots have to place coral on their reef, harvest algae and return to the surface, Lapras is controlled by students from Springfield’s “Discovery Polybotz.” Their creation was recently put to the test in one of the biggest robotics competitions in Western Massachusetts.

In April the NE FIRST District Championship took place at the Eastern States Exposition grounds in West Springfield. Hundreds of people united to watch robotics high school teams from all over the country put their machines to a series of challenges meant to put the students' skills and engineering ingenuity to the test. Most noticeable was the second year team “Discovery Polybotz” from the Discovery Polytech High School. This team entered the robotics world with the pedal to the metal, quickly making a name for themselves.

This was surprising even to the team as Arianela Elfakih-Rua, a freshman, and part of the build and drive crew, described after winning the Western NE District event at Western New England University the weekend of March 16th.

“Winning that competition as only being a second year robotics team, it was like, wow… many rookie teams don't win their first year," she said.

For some teams it takes years of trial and error to win. This quickly-found glory impacted students in the best way possible, “it made us work harder" Elfakih-Rua added.

This hard work has continuously paid off for the team as Erick Montiel, part of the Polybotz business team, said… “not to brag, but we've won an award at every competition we've competed at which is really crazy and exciting. We've made it to districts both years that we've been around.”

The team came to be through a random encounter between Discovery Polytech’s team mentor and vice principal James Taylor and team “Newton Liger Botz” in a restaurant. Taylor, curious of their matching outfits, approached the table of students and faculty. This turned into an invitation to a competition. He had no idea what to expect.

“When we got there, it's like walking into an Olympic event where you have a bunch of people representing their teams,” he said.

The fast- paced, high energy environment made Taylor become excited about the idea of starting a team at Discovery Polytech.

“That [next] school year I kind of forced some students… ‘you seem like you'd be good at this, come to this room real quick,’” Taylor said jokingly. “It was kind of something I had to navigate, being a vice principal, also trying to start a robotics team, because I'm supposed to be focused a lot on my work.”

While competing they met Lauren Jefferson who became a mentor for the team this year. Jefferson is not new to the robotics world. She runs robotics events in Connecticut.

“I actually met them at a competition… I'd started talking with them, and I learned more about their school," she said, adding that she later took a college and career counseling position at the school.

While focusing on the robotics team and winning competitions was important to Jefferson and Taylor, they are more concerned about seeing the students succeed in life. As a team made up of Black and brown students they are looking to break boundaries and change the narrative, both said.

“I feel like for our team it's important, or for anyone in general, it's important to, you know, even if you don't necessarily see people who look like you doing something, to know that this is something that you can do,” Jefferson said.

The students understand this and lean into it, as Isabella Martinez, who is part of the business team, explained.

“Currently in the STEM field, there aren't many Black and brown figures that people can look up to. So, it's important that we're teaching the youth of our generation, and just our generation in general, that you are also capable of doing those things,” she said. “Even though you may not see representation in that field, you are still capable of doing those things no matter what background. As long as you apply yourself and keep trying to reach that goal, you'll get there.”

Apart from breaking racial barriers, they have been trailblazers for the robotics world in Springfield. They believe they are the only team in the area.

“Most of it's gonna happen in the offseason, but we would like to expand our team and find other recruitment methods other than just our school and like to do more outreach to middle schools, elementary schools, get more people into the idea, seeing as we're currently the only active robotics team in Springfield,” said Montiel. “So it's super cool that we're doing all this stuff. It's kind of monumental for the city of Springfield, I feel.”

This lofty goal will require funding and grants. The team hopes to get help from the state, similar to what Connecticut does with their robotics teams.

This program has hopes of continuing in the future, inspiring students and people in the community to follow their path, proving that anyone can achieve what they put their minds to.

“I pushed myself harder, and this is where I am now. Just, if you ever feel down, you can bring yourself back up. Just don't let the stress get to you,” Elfakhi-Rua said.