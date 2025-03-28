'We ate it so you don’t have to': NEPM’s Media Lab teams up with MassLive

Trying new food can be an exhilarating experience. There are so many smells, textures and tastes that come with sampling a an unfamiliar snack.

The Spring 2025 cohort of NEPM's Media Lab, collaborated with MassLive staff for a workshop on how to write a compelling food review.

Masslive Senior Producer Nick O'Malley and State Editor Dave Eisenstadter, visited New England Public Media in Springfield recently. O'Malley discussed the writing process for his well-known "I Ate it So You Don't Have To" series which has featured everything from limited edition Oreo flavors to KFC mashed potato balls.

NEPM youth media producers learned how to produce written food reviews — from writing a catchy opening line to taking visually appealing photos of the food.

"It's funny think about how eating a Lemon Oreo can play a role in teaching students about journalism," said O'Malley, who spent time with students teaching them his process and also sharing stories of the many food fails and successes he's experienced along the way.

Eisenstadter, who writes and edits content, shared writing tips with students as well as what the editing process is like for stories like O'Malley's.

"It was really rewarding hearing students’ interests and questions, and seeing them film videos to turn into stories. We’re looking forward to coming back," he said.

Both joined the youth producers in a snack tasting featuring Twix Popcorn, Corn Brights and tamarind candy. The youth producers then had the opportunity to write their very own food review based on the snack of their choosing.

Media Lab intern Eliana Rosa opted for a sweet popcorn treat, Candy Pop’s Twix caramel popcorn.

“My first thought when I opened the bag and tried the popcorn was that it was pretty plain,” she said. Read Eliana’s full review here.

Media Lab intern Ari Soto, tried the tamarind candy.

"It smells like a buttery toffee and a little bit of peanut smell shines through. If you ever had the Vietnamese peanut sauce they serve with spring rolls your nose would recognize this amazing smell," she said. Read Ari's full review here.

Media Lab intern Marie R., details her experience with tamarind, the fruit and now the candy.

"I remember trying the fruit in its natural state in Puerto Rico. The fruit in its natural state is a little more acidic, with milder sweet notes, and the acid level is higher. So, if you want to try something different that doesn't look as delicious, give it a try," she said. Read Marie's full review here.

Alberto Martinez-Gonzalez, a mentor for Media Lab, shared his thoughts on the corn snack, Corn Brights.

"In the bag, they are described as 'a medley of texture, flavor, and colors; crunchy and colorful, sugar-coated vanilla-flavored corn puffs that will satisfy any sweet tooth,' which is beautifully written in regard to this product. The taste and flavor, however, are as dull as their description," he said. Read Alberto's full review here.

Note: The objective of partnering with other media outlets is to show students that journalism can be fun and learning journalism skills does not have to be boring. Media Lab not only gives students the opportunity to create their own work, but also a platform on which to share it. View more Media Lab content here.