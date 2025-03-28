© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ejay Velez (left) interviews Michael Pabón during his visit to NEPM.
NEPM Media Lab News
These stories were written by high school students participating in NEPM's Media Lab, in partnership with MassLive.

'We ate it so you don’t have to': NEPM’s Media Lab teams up with MassLive

By NEPM Media Lab,
Masslive.com
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
Snacks tested during MassLive's visit to NEPM Media Lab.
1 of 4  — I ate it so you don't have to collage.jpg
Snacks tested during MassLive's visit to NEPM Media Lab.
Media Lab participants. / NEPM
MassLive's Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley speak to Youth Media Producers during a visit to NEPM Media Lab.
2 of 4  — MassLive visit to NEPM Media Lab 1.jpg
MassLive's Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley speak to Youth Media Producers during a visit to NEPM Media Lab.
Ismary Santiago-Lugo / NEPM
MassLive's Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley visit Youth Media Producers at NEPM Media Lab to teach them about journalism.
3 of 4  — MassLive visit to NEPM Media Lab 3
MassLive's Nick O'Malley and Dave Eisenstadter visit students at NEPM Media Lab.
Ismary Santiago-Lugo / NEPM
Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley, of MassLive, teach NEPM Media Lab Youth Media Producers how to write a food review.
4 of 4  — Mass Live visit to NEPM Media Lab 2
Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley, of MassLive, teach NEPM Media Lab Youth Media Producers how to write a food review.
Ismary Santiago-Lugo / NEPM

Trying new food can be an exhilarating experience. There are so many smells, textures and tastes that come with sampling a an unfamiliar snack.

The Spring 2025 cohort of NEPM's Media Lab, collaborated with MassLive staff for a workshop on how to write a compelling food review.

Masslive Senior Producer Nick O'Malley and State Editor Dave Eisenstadter, visited New England Public Media in Springfield recently. O'Malley discussed the writing process for his well-known "I Ate it So You Don't Have To" series which has featured everything from limited edition Oreo flavors to KFC mashed potato balls.

NEPM youth media producers learned how to produce written food reviews — from writing a catchy opening line to taking visually appealing photos of the food.

"It's funny think about how eating a Lemon Oreo can play a role in teaching students about journalism," said O'Malley, who spent time with students teaching them his process and also sharing stories of the many food fails and successes he's experienced along the way.

Eisenstadter, who writes and edits content, shared writing tips with students as well as what the editing process is like for stories like O'Malley's.

"It was really rewarding hearing students’ interests and questions, and seeing them film videos to turn into stories. We’re looking forward to coming back," he said.

Both joined the youth producers in a snack tasting featuring Twix Popcorn, Corn Brights and tamarind candy. The youth producers then had the opportunity to write their very own food review based on the snack of their choosing.

Media Lab intern Eliana Rosa opted for a sweet popcorn treat, Candy Pop’s Twix caramel popcorn.

“My first thought when I opened the bag and tried the popcorn was that it was pretty plain,” she said. Read Eliana’s full review here.

Media Lab intern Ari Soto, tried the tamarind candy.

"It smells like a buttery toffee and a little bit of peanut smell shines through. If you ever had the Vietnamese peanut sauce they serve with spring rolls your nose would recognize this amazing smell," she said. Read Ari's full review here.

Media Lab intern Marie R., details her experience with tamarind, the fruit and now the candy.

"I remember trying the fruit in its natural state in Puerto Rico. The fruit in its natural state is a little more acidic, with milder sweet notes, and the acid level is higher. So, if you want to try something different that doesn't look as delicious, give it a try," she said. Read Marie's full review here.

Alberto Martinez-Gonzalez, a mentor for Media Lab, shared his thoughts on the corn snack, Corn Brights.

"In the bag, they are described as 'a medley of texture, flavor, and colors; crunchy and colorful, sugar-coated vanilla-flavored corn puffs that will satisfy any sweet tooth,' which is beautifully written in regard to this product. The taste and flavor, however, are as dull as their description," he said. Read Alberto's full review here.

Note: The objective of partnering with other media outlets is to show students that journalism can be fun and learning journalism skills does not have to be boring. Media Lab not only gives students the opportunity to create their own work, but also a platform on which to share it. View more Media Lab content here.

Tags
NEPM Media Lab NEPM Media Lab's partnership with MassLiveFOOD
NEPM Media Lab
Youth Media Producers are young people from Western Massachusetts who are learning the skills of multimedia. Through the applications of Video, Audio and Written Journalism production they share stories about themselves and community members within the 413.
See stories by NEPM Media Lab
Masslive.com
Masslive.com
See stories by Masslive.com
Related Content