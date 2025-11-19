Healey visits Food Bank of Western Mass. following SNAP payment disbursement

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Chicopee on Monday. Her appearance came as the state paid out food assistance benefits under the SNAP program that were withheld during the government shutdown.

Healey said there was already a hunger crisis before President Trump initially cut SNAP, especially with the cost of groceries remaining high.

"I'm gonna make sure that any funds flowing from the federal government get out the door as quickly as possible, we were able to do that with SNAP. We're going to make sure we do that with Head Start and WIC and heating assistance, other forms that our residents rely on," Healey said.

Andrew Morehouse, the executive director for the Food Bank, agreed with Healey, citing how food insecurity rates are extremely high in the state.

“And in particular, the counties of Hampden County and Franklin County had the highest food insecurity rates of any county in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2024,” Morehouse said. “Significant increases in Hampden and Franklin County as well relative to the prior year. So we needed more food."

He said the Food Bank receives food from many sources and about 35% of the food comes from the state through the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance program.

Morehouse said the legislature approved a 19% increase in funding the state’s emergency food assistance program. He said they will use these funds to replenish food inventory–most of which was lost due to the government shutdown.

Healey said she thinks it would be “crazy” of Trump to punish the state of Massachusetts for dispersing SNAP funds during the government's closure, which the President threatened to do.

“This was a crisis that was created by the president, and it impacted Americans all around this country. And I think that's why you saw so many people speak out against it. My hope is that that would never happen again,” Healey said.