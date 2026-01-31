'As Schools Match Wits' turns 65, documentary highlights show history

Whether it's questions about traditional school subjects like math, science and history or the latest pop culture moments and current events, thousands of students from across western Massachusetts have had a chance to share their knowledge on "As Schools Match Wits," the longest running show of its kind in Massachusetts.

This year, the show — which began as a a production of WWLP and is now a collaboration between NEPM and Westfield State University — turns 65.

A new documentary highlights the many students who have participated in the program and its rich history in the region.

"65 Years of As Schools Match Wits" premieres Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV and features archival footage, interviews with past contestants and behind-the-scenes stories.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal is a longtime supporter of the quiz show. The Springfield Democrat is in the documentary and attended a screening of it at NEPM on Friday.

"I think institutional memory is really important," he said. "We have done a great job in the Valley all of these years celebrating the achievements of our superb athletes. But I always emphasize that there is a corresponding responsibility that we have to honor those who achieve in the arts and science and literature, simply put scholars."

Neal called the show "spectacular" and said he gets teased by his own kids when he watches and guesses the answers incorrectly.

Tony Dunne is an executive producer of the show, as well as director of content for NEPM. He co-produced the documentary with Alex Simisky, of Westfield State University.

Dunne became executive producer in 2006 when WWLP transitioned the show to then WGBY Channel 57 and a partnership began with Westfield State University students to produce the episodes.

"It's become a generational touchstone for learning and education in the region, transcending its origins as a simple high school quiz show," he said. "'As Schools Match Wits' impacts people in profound ways."

Shortly after Dunne joined the show Beth Ward became the host and has been in the role for 18 years. She reflected on the show's evolution over time, from changing up the questions to the look of the set.

"We have made so many changes to try to keep up with the times, to make it, you know, a little more flashy and and fast paced," she said.

Many of the episodes are filmed back-to-back and Ward will often be on camera for hours at a time hosting as well as speaking with students off camera to make them feel at ease in the environment. She credited the production team for making the job fun and inspiring for 18 years.

"This has become my second family," she said.

Mark St. Jean, of Westfield State, is the other executive producer of the show. He said the show has had to adapt to changes in education.

"As education curriculums change, what these kids are learning obviously changes," he said. "And we have had to kind of change with it in order to keep it relevant to the students who are playing."

Westfield State University President Linda Thompson, P.h.D., said the show has had a significant impact on the college students who work on the production — from preparing the set to filming.

"The students on our campus have been able to learn how to produce and the steps of broadcasting a TV show. College students working with high school students to do this program and I'm so proud of the work that we have done and the legacy of 20 years since its been on our campus," she said.

Lynette Vernon and Stacey Chapley are coaches for the Frontier Regional School in South Deerfield. They said preparing for and participating on the show gives their students and school a sense of pride.

"We are what I call 'brainletes', you know, versus a sports athlete. Frontier is well known for our strong athletic programs. But we are also very strong in academics," Chapley said. "And so it gives the students who don't feel comfortable going out for a sport but are still competitive a chance to do something that they can actually enjoy doing and play to their strengths."

Vernon said preparing for the show teaches students about teamwork and collaboration.

"I think when it really works it's when they see that they can work as a team. Watching them recently, they realized they could help each other and lift each other up and like, let each other share," she said. " And that's always really nice to see... students working like a team and melding together."

Dunne said he hopes the documentary will give people insight into the show and inspire students in the region.

"It's about the power of knowledge, the celebration of learning both in front of and behind the camera, and ultimately about letting kids know, that for them, anything is possible," he said.

