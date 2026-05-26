Springfield civil rights leader and former state rep, Benjamin Swan, dies at 92

Civil rights icon for the city of Springfield and former State Representative, Benjamin Swan, died Monday at age 92.

From Selma, Alabama to Springfield, Massachusetts Ben Swan has been called a pillar of his community by national figures like Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and local leaders alike.

He fought for civil rights in Springfield, championed desegregation in the school system and pushed for reform in the police department.

State Rep., Bud Williams, of Springfield, a close friend of Swan's, said he made the city a better place.

“He believed in feeding the homeless and voted for Meals on wheels programs. He always had the people at heart. It was almost like the United Nations with him. He just saw a human being. He always instilled that in me. Everybody is a human being,” Williams said.

Williams said Swan inspired him to participate in civic engagement, which led him to run for state representative after Swan stepped down in 2017. Swan was a state representative in the city’s 11th Hampden District from 1994 to 2016.

Williams said the community is hurting.

“He worked very hard to provide for his district and our city of Springfield,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement. “When it was brought to my attention by mutual friends and colleagues about naming our new DeBerry and Homer Street School after Rep. Swan, it was a 'no brainer,' and now we have the DeBerry/Swan School. Rep. Ben Swan’s tremendous legacy and life story will now live on forever for future generations of all creeds, colors, and backgrounds.”

Springfield City Council president Tracye Whitfield spoke about how Swan personally encouraged her.

“Representative Swan understood the importance of civic engagement and believed deeply in empowering the next generation. On a personal level, he was the very first person I spoke with when I began considering a run for public office,” Whitfield said in a statement. “At a pivotal moment in my life, he offered encouragement, wisdom, and practical guidance on how to pursue public service. That conversation stayed with me and reflected the kind of man he was — someone who always made time to uplift and encourage others.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, said in a statement

that Swan was a tireless civil rights advocate and a steadfast voice for his beloved city of Springfield."

He remembers meeting Swan as a child.

"I first met Ben while delivering his newspaper as a delivery boy for the Springfield Union News,” he said. “Over the years, I thoroughly enjoyed our frequent visits, both in Springfield and in Washington, D.C. I could always count on him for his thoughtful perspective, never allowing any bitterness or cynicism to define the moment.”\

Hampden county Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also expressed their condolences.

“His legacy is one of courage, conviction, and community service. On behalf of myself and our entire team, we extend our deepest condolences to the Swan family, his friends, and all who were touched by his life and leadership,” Cocchi said.

His death was followed the same day by that of another civil rights leader, Henry Thomas, III, the former longtime president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield. Thomas died Monday night at age 77, according to a statement by his family. He led the Urban League for more than five decades before retiring in 2023.

