Neal, Whalen will debate, but not at public forum

Western Massachusetts congressional candidate Jeromie Whalen says he’s glad for the opportunity to debate incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal - but frustrated by the timing.

Neal had refused to take part in a community forum in mid-August organized by dozens of organizations, but has instead agreed to a televised primary debate on WWLP-TV with Whalen on Aug. 26.

Whalen says he’s disappointed that the debate is less than a week before the election and that Neal only agreed to a half hour.

"That's just not enough time to dig deep into policy. Our town halls are on average two hours, and we sit there until everybody leaves the room and everybody gets their questions answered," he said. "We're at an inflection point in American history right now, and people deserve answers, and people deserve a representative that's going to show up."

In a statement, Neal said the debate is quote “part of a full summer schedule” that includes events in all four counties of his district.

"From Berkshire County to the Hilltowns of Hampshire County, across Hampden County to southern Worcester County, I’ve brought back over $1.5 billion for roads, bridges, water systems, hospitals, schools. That’s what the work looks like, and that’s what I intend to keep doing," he said in the statement.

Neal serves as ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes, trade, Social Security, Medicare, and health care.

One of the organizers of the candidate forum for the seat is still asking Neal to reconsider his decision to not attend.

The Aug. 11 forum is sponsored by 44 organizations and community groups, but Neal has claimed the forum is organized by supporters of his opponents.

"I understand his perspective if that were the case. No candidate should get involved, but none of these organizations are partisan," said Erica Swallow, the forum's volunteer coordinator.

She says while some individual members may support other candidates, there are some who also support Neal.

"We're not political strategists, we are just people who want to hear from candidates. So to get us wrapped up in this political strategy game is a little unfortunate, because really we're just all regular citizens who wanted to hear from candidates," she said.

Swallow notes that the station's corporate owner has previously donated money to Neal's campaign.

Milleron, running as an independent in the November election, and Whalen have both said they plan to attend the forum.

NEPM's Elizabeth Román contributed to this report.