Baystate Health has resumed gender-affirming care for minors, almost a year after shutting down its program amid political and financial threats from Washington.

Baystate said it will again prescribe gender-affirming medication for children starting December 15th. In a statement, Baystate said the decision was made by physicians and clinicians “who helped Baystate Health determine it is best for the health and wellbeing of our patients and their families.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said her office worked for months to get Baystate to provide that care to youth again. “I'm glad Baystate has decided to resume providing gender-affirming care to young people,” she wrote in a statement, “which never should have been suspended in the first place.”

Back in February, Baystate said it was ending pediatric gender treatment because the federal government threatened to withhold hospital funding. The Trump administration has claimed gender treatment is harmful to youth, while most medical organizations say the opposite.

At the time, angry families accused Baystate of capitulating to the Trump administration preemptively.

With Baystate's reversal, one mother, who asked to be identified by her initial J, is wary. Her transgender son had been seeing a Baystate doctor before the program ended.

“They were so quick to take it away, just based on a verbal threat,” she said. “I'm glad they're opening it back up. I hope that more kids can get care, but I also don't have a lot of faith in them to keep it going.”

J said her 14-year-old son gets testosterone injections to deepen his voice and increase facial hair and muscle mass. She said he will stay with his new provider, TransHealth, a specialized clinic in Northampton, rather than return to Baystate.