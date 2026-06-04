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Amanpour and Company

A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer

Season 2026 Episode 8177 | 17m 44s

A medical breakthrough is doubling the survival time for patients with one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. A new pill taken daily to treat pancreatic cancer has shown positive results in a study with 500 patients. Scientists found the drug reduced the risk of death by 60% compared with chemotherapy. Dr. Mark Goldsmith, CEO of the biotech company that funded the study, joins the show.

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