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Amanpour and Company

Jon Meacham: Why WWII Still Matters as America Celebrates 250 Years

Season 2026 Episode 8198 | 18m 37s

Historian Jon Meacham joins Walter Isaacson to discuss the 20-part documentary series “World War II with Tom Hanks." Meacham explains the conflict as one of the most important events in human history — one that holds essential lessons for all humankind today.

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