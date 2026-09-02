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Amanpour and Company

Trump’s Mail-In Ballot Order: What’s at Stake in 2026?

Season 2026 Episode 8241 | 18m 36s

The issue of mail-in ballots is threatening the midterms. One-third of American votes may be at risk. According to a whistleblower, the Postal Service is rushing to launch a faulty new digital system, in line with Trump's order for more federal control over mail-in voting. This comes as SCOTUS lifts one of two injunctions blocking the order. Prof. Derek Muller discusses the potential impact.

Extra
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Watch 1:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:39
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:02
Watch 2:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
Watch 2:14
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Sèvres Porcelain & Gilt Bronze Urns, ca. 1870
Appraisal: Sèvres Porcelain & Gilt Bronze Urns, ca. 1870
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:14
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