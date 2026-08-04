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Amanpour and Company

What Is the American Dream? Director Explores Her Father’s Life in New Doc

Season 2026 Episode 8220 | 18m 48s

Journalist Karla Murthy's father left India for the U.S. in search of a better life. Through a series of phone calls recorded over two decades, Murthy's father shared his experiences as a first-generation American caught between two worlds. Now, these recordings have led to Murthy's directorial debut. She joins Hari Sreenivasan to talk about retracing her father's steps and what it taught her.

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