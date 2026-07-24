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Amanpour and Company

July 27, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8214 | 55m 40s

Natasha Sarin, president of the Yale Budget Lab, on how new tariffs could increase costs for American households. Nate Swanson, former NSC official, discusses the pause in U.S. military operations and potential talks with Tehran. Stephen Rapp, former U.S. ambassador for war crimes issues, discusses the vote to remove ICC Chief Karim Khan. Politico reporter Jonathan Martin on the 2026 midterms.

Aired: 07/26/26
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 2:33
American Masters
Mary Oliver had a troubled childhood
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:33
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:12
Great Performances
Onegin’s Arioso from "Eugene Onegin"
Iurii Samoilov sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III arioso.
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:12
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