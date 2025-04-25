© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

April 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7214 | 55m 41s

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.

Aired: 04/23/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Preview: S43 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:55
Great Performances
The Spanish Music that Inspired Agustín Barrios
Cyro Delvizio and Scott Yoo discuss the Spanish repertoire that influenced Agustín Barrios.
Clip: S52 E14 | 3:55
Watch 1:50
Great Performances
The Folk Music that Inspired Agustín Barrios
Scott Yoo visits Juanjo Corbalán to learn about the folk music that inspired Agustín Barrios.
Clip: S52 E14 | 1:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2025
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2025 E7213 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2025
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2025 E7212 | 55:44
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin; Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7211 | 55:38
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2025
Michael S. Roth; David Gibson; Kelsey Osgood
Episode: S2025 E7208 | 55:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Episode: S2025 E7207 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 14, 2025
Ernie Tedeschi; Gregory Mankiw; Vali Nasr; David Culver; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2025 E7206 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2025
Peter Frankopan; Linder; George Church
Episode: S2025 E7205 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2025
Chris Sununu; Ed Yong; Oren Cass; Gints Zilbalodis
Episode: S2025 E7204 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47