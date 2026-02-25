© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8107 | 55m 42s

AI researcher Nate Soares explains the Pentagon's threats against Anthropic over the company's AI guardrails. Morgan Neville shares a new side of Paul McCartney in his documentary "Man on the Run." Dr. Jean Tang and EB Research Partnership CEO Michael Hund mark "Rare Disease Day" with a conversation about the genetic skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB.

Aired: 02/25/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1962 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Letter
Appraisal: 1962 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Letter
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:43
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1963 Picasso Madoura Plate
Appraisal: 1963 Picasso Madoura Plate
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:25
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:25
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E9 | 1:55
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Charles Ebert Maine Islands Oil Seascape, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Charles Ebert Maine Islands Oil Seascape, ca. 1930
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:59
Watch 3:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33