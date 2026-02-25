February 26, 2026

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Appraisal: 1962 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Letter
Appraisal: 1963 Picasso Madoura Plate
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Charles Ebert Maine Islands Oil Seascape, ca. 1930
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings