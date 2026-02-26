© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8109 | 55m 55s

Fmr. Principal Dep. National Security Adviser Jon Finer weighs in on the US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Ellie Geranmayeh from the European Council on Foreign Relations on how Europe may respond. Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the military logistics of the operation. Reporter Stephen Fowler found discrepancies in the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.

Aired: 03/01/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1962 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Letter
Appraisal: 1962 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Letter
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:43
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1963 Picasso Madoura Plate
Appraisal: 1963 Picasso Madoura Plate
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:25
Watch 2:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Josef Hoffmann Silver Cups, ca. 1910
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:25
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E9 | 1:55
Watch 3:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Appraisal: South Carolina Surcharged Dutch Musket, ca. 1740
Clip: S30 E9 | 3:01
Watch 2:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cartier Pendant Watch & Case, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Cartier Pendant Watch & Case, ca. 1915
Clip: S30 E9 | 2:43
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31