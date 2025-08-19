© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 18, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7296 | 55m 47s

Rachael Cummings, Gaza Humanitarian Dir. at Save the Children, joins the show from Gaza to shed light on the dire situation there. Dir. of B'Tselem, Yuli Novak, and Guy Shalev, Dir. of Physicians for Human Rights, explain their reports that say that Israel is "committing genocide in Gaza." Donald Whitehead Jr., of the Natl. Coalition for the Homeless on Trump's new EO meant to curb homelessness.

Aired: 08/17/25
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
August 19, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7297 | 55:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2025
Mikhail Zygar; Ms. Rachel; Daniel Martinez Hosang
Episode: S2025 E7289 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2025
Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps; James Cameron; Ernest Moniz; Jennifer Peyton; George Pappas
Episode: S2025 E7288 | 55:34
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2025
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Episode: S2025 E7287 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2025
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Episode: S2025 E7285 | 55:29
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45