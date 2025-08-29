© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

September 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7306 | 55m 45s

Former US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues David Scheffer looks back at the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia 30 years ago and what has happened to international war crimes law since. Mahmoud Khalil, detained by ICE for 104 days because of his leadership of pro-Palestinian protests, shares his story. Dr. Eric Topol shares the science-backed secrets to longevity in his new book "Super Agers."

Aired: 08/31/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Preview: S27 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters Preview
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Preview: S52 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Journeys Preview
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Preview: S52 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Clip: S29 E17 | 1:01
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Origins Preview
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Preview: S52 E12 | 0:30
Watch 15:10
Independent Lens
Do No Harm
One woman’s journey from heroin addiction to healing, recovery, and hope.
Special: 15:10
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
The Vienna Boys Choir perform "The Elves Song"
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:31
Watch 2:23
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma"
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7305 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7304 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7303 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7302 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7296 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2025
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Gov. Andy Beshear
Episode: S2025 E7299 | 55:38
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2025
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
Episode: S2025 E7293 | 55:24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7300 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7301 | 55:42
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 20, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7298 | 55:38