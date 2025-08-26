© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 27, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7303 | 55m 35s

Former White House Coordinator for Arms Control Gary Samore on the diplomatic road ahead for the U.S. and Iran. Reporter Elaine Sciolino on her new book "Adventures in the Louvre." The Trevor Project's Mark Henson on the Trump administration's recent announcement that it would axe funding for a crucial suicide prevention hotline.

Aired: 08/26/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7302 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7296 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 20, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7298 | 55:38
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
August 19, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7297 | 55:30
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2025
Amos Harel; Ivo Daalder; Dmitry Valuev; Anne Applebaum; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E7291 | 55:36
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Anna Merlan
Episode: S2025 E7290 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2025
Mikhail Zygar; Ms. Rachel; Daniel Martinez Hosang
Episode: S2025 E7289 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2025
Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps; James Cameron; Ernest Moniz; Jennifer Peyton; George Pappas
Episode: S2025 E7288 | 55:34
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2025
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Episode: S2025 E7287 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46