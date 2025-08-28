August 21, 2025

Extra
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
One woman’s journey from heroin addiction to healing, recovery, and hope.
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Andrew McCabe; Victoria Fontan; Mumtaz Islamzay; David A. Graham
Amos Harel; Ivo Daalder; Dmitry Valuev; Anne Applebaum; Lynsey Addario
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Anna Merlan