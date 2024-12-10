© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7118 | 55m 31s

Christiane speaks to a panel of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs for Qatar, Norway, and India about hope for a ceasefire in the Middle East. Producer Alex Gibney and Director Alexis Bloom use leaked secret footage to explore the charges against Israeli PM Netanyahu in their film "The Bibi Files." Opinion columnist M. Gessen discusses the transgender care case currently before the Supreme Court.

Aired: 12/10/24
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2024
Clarissa Ward; Kaja Kallas; Elbridge Colby; Noah Bookbinder and Gregg Nunziata
Episode: S2024 E7117 | 55:31
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2024
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pedersen; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2024 E7116 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Episode: S2024 E7115 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2024
Mosab Abu Toha; Demi Moore; Ronan Farrow
Episode: S2024 E7114 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2024
Kathleen Stephens; Colin Clarke; Steven Rattner; David Frum
Episode: S2024 E7113 | 55:47
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Episode: S2024 E7111 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45