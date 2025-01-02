© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 31, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7132 | 55m 47s

Tom Hanks on why the 80th anniversary of D-Day meant so much, and the importance of remembering. Scottish tennis star Andy Murray joined Christiane ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Summer Games. "The Zone of Interest" director Jonathan Glazer on the film's relevance today.

Aired: 12/30/24
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2024
Tom Fletcher; Martin Baron; Kris Brown
Episode: S2024 E7122 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Episode: S2024 E7121 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2024
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2024 E7120 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Payal Kapadia; Mohamad Hafez
Episode: S2024 E7119 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2024
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani; FM Barth Eide; FM Jaishankar; Alex Gibney; Alexis Bloom; M. Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7118 | 55:31
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2024
Clarissa Ward; Kaja Kallas; Elbridge Colby; Noah Bookbinder and Gregg Nunziata
Episode: S2024 E7117 | 55:31
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2024
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pedersen; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2024 E7116 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Episode: S2024 E7115 | 55:47