Amanpour and Company

December 5, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6112 | 55m 26s

Tim Alberta's new book examines the nexus between Christian conservatism and far-right politics. Ben Wedeman reports on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel’s military intelligence is under scrutiny since a new report revealed it had access to the Hamas battle plan over a year in advance. According to Nicholas Kristof, the city of Houston may have found a solution to homelessness.

Aired: 12/04/23
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Episode: S2023 E6110 | 55:57
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6105 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 23, 2020
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6104 | 55:28