Amanpour and Company

February 10, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8095 | 55m 25s

Hadi Ghaemi, Executive Director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, on the political climate inside the country. Nic Robertson offers analysis on Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu's upcoming trip to Washington. NPR's Brian Mann on the discourse from athletes representing the USA in the Olympics. Rappler CEO Maria Ressa discusses the first 100 days of Trump 2.0 and what she calls "narrative warfare."

Aired: 02/09/26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54