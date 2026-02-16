February 17, 2026

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams