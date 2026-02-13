© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8099 | 55m 31s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU President Roberta Metsola, and Sen. Roger Wicker discuss the Russia-Ukraine war at the Munich Security Conference. Freed Venezuelan opposition activist Jesús Armas on his time in prison and his hopes for his country. Neurobiology professor Margaret Hany evaluates Americans' relationship with marijuana.

Aired: 02/15/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Eanger Irving Couse Oil Portrait, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Eanger Irving Couse Oil Portrait, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E8 | 1:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54