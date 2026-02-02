© 2026 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8090 | 55m 21s

Rose Gottemoeller discusses the looming expiration of the "New START" nuclear treaty. Jomana Karadsheh brings us a harrowing report from inside Iran about the brutality of recent anti-government protests. Julie K. Brown discusses the release of a new tranche of Epstein files. Elliot Williams introduces his new book on the 1984 Bernie Goetz shooting, "Five Bullets."

Aired: 02/02/26
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2026
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Episode: S2026 E8083 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2026
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Episode: S2026 E8082 | 55:50
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50