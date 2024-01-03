© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7133 | 55m 47s

Award-winning musician John Legend tells Christiane Amanpour why he's telling the history of talent show "Afghan Star" in his newest project. Hollywood legend Jodie Foster and boxing champ-turned-actor Kali Reis on their hit TV show "True Detective: Night Country." Grammy Award-winning musician Terence Blanchard on his opera, “Fire Shut Up In My Bones.”

Aired: 12/31/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2024
Tom Fletcher; Martin Baron; Kris Brown
Episode: S2024 E7122 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Episode: S2024 E7121 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2024
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2024 E7120 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Payal Kapadia; Mohamad Hafez
Episode: S2024 E7119 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2024
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani; FM Barth Eide; FM Jaishankar; Alex Gibney; Alexis Bloom; M. Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7118 | 55:31
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2024
Clarissa Ward; Kaja Kallas; Elbridge Colby; Noah Bookbinder and Gregg Nunziata
Episode: S2024 E7117 | 55:31