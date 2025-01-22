January 20, 2025

Extra
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Appraisal: Paper Men's Jacket, ca. 1965
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Lions may not have the cheetah's speed or the leopard's forest cover but they have other tricks.
Baboons are the eyes and ears of the woodlands.
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin