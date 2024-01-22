January 23, 2023

Extra
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter